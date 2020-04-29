McAllen - Santos R. Martinez, 92, went home to our Lord Monday, April 27, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. Born in Harlingen, Mr. Martinez had lived in McAllen for most of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Martinez and Eulogia Rodriguez. Mr. Martinez is survived by his loving wife, Esther G. Martinez; five children, Maria Arcelia Rodriguez of Matamoros, Tamps., Juan Manuel Rodriguez of League City, TX, Ramon Julian Martinez of Alamo, Lucila Segundo of Pasadena, TX, Rudy Martinez of McAllen; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Juan Martinez, Heraclio Martinez, Francisco Martinez; two sisters, Ernestina Garza and Elva Teran. Graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. today, April 29, 2020, at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store