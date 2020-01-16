|
Weslaco - Santos Rey Balderas Silva, age 64, of Mercedes, Texas passed away on Tuesday January 14, 2020. Santos was born January 6, 1956 in Rio Bravo, Mexico.
Santos is survived by his wife, Dolores Balderas; son Joel Adrian Balderas; daughter Gabriela Rae Balderas; son Obed Balderas (Selene); son Luis Balderas (Corayma); and son Carlos Balderas (Aleyda); sister Beatriz Balderas, sister Irma Balderas, sister Olga Balderas, brother Heriberto Balderas, brother Ramon Balderas, brother Baldomero Balderas and brother Julio Cesar Balderas.
Santos was preceded in death by his parents Ramon Balderas and Maria Guadalupe Balderas Silva and brother Hector Balderas.
Visitation Services for Santos will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home (6705 N FM 88 Weslaco, Texas 78596) with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. A Chapel Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangelhighland.com for the Balderas Silva family.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 16, 2020