Edinburg - Santos Urbina, 95, entered eternal rest Thursday, November 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reyes and Victoria Urbina; and a granddaughter, Bianca Urbina.
Mr. Urbina is survived by his wife, Maria R. Urbina; five sons, Manuel Urbina, Reyes Urbina, Jose Manuel Urbina, Santos (Priscilla) Urbina and Martin Urbina; seven grandchildren, Vanessa Duran, Rey Urbina, Erica Urbina, Santos Urbina III, Matthew Urbina, Mia Urbina, and Mike Urbina; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary today, November 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 10, 2019