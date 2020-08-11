Sara Dunham

Mission - Sara Medrano Dunham lost her battle to Covid-19 on Aug. 6, 2020 at the age of 68.She was always a happy person and will be dearly missed. She went to school in McAllen and graduated from McAllen High School in 1970. Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Lupita Medrano. She is survived by a daughter, Abigail Dunham, and also three grandchildren.Also surviving her are her eight siblings, brothers Juan (Flora) Medrano, Danny (Irma) Medrano, and Pete Medrano, Jr. Sisters Marta (Joe) Cruz, Dina Medrano, Elizabeth (Joe) Campos, Lupita Looper, and Sandra Guerrero. Also numerous nieces and nephews.Due to Covid-19, the family had a private zoom service. Thanks to Mission Regional Hospital for their services. Cremation service will be done by Elizondo Funeral Home in Mission