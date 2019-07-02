Home

Sara Elizalde Garza Obituary
Alamo - Sara Elizalde Garza, 88, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at her residence in Alamo.

She is preceded in death by her two sons, Juan Manuel Garza and Jesus Garza.

Mrs. Garza is survived by her husband of 63 years, Juan G. Garza of Alamo; seven children, Raul Garza, Ruben Garza, Thelma (Gustavo, Jr.) Jasso, Yolanda (Reynaldo) Vela, Rene Garza, Marisela Garza, all of Alamo, and Ramiro (Norma) Garza of San Juan; 22 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gabriel Elizalde of Alamo; and a sister, Jovita Gonzalez of Pharr.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, July 2, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 2, 2019
