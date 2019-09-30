|
Edinburg - Sara Reyna, 91, died Saturday, September 29, 2019, at Windsor Arbor View in Edinburg, surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Reyna; two sons, Eluterio Reyna and Ramiro Reyna; and a daughter, Dalia Reyna.
Mrs. Reyna is survived by six children, Anita (Rosendo) Castro, Rodolfo (Amelia) Reyna, Joel (+Rosie) Reyna, Sylvia (Daniel) Martinez, Reynaldo (Sylvia) Reyna, Jose Antonio Reyna; 26 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Ramon Garcia; and a sister, Antonia Villarreal.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 30, 2019