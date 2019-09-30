Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Reyna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Reyna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Reyna Obituary
Edinburg - Sara Reyna, 91, died Saturday, September 29, 2019, at Windsor Arbor View in Edinburg, surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Reyna; two sons, Eluterio Reyna and Ramiro Reyna; and a daughter, Dalia Reyna.

Mrs. Reyna is survived by six children, Anita (Rosendo) Castro, Rodolfo (Amelia) Reyna, Joel (+Rosie) Reyna, Sylvia (Daniel) Martinez, Reynaldo (Sylvia) Reyna, Jose Antonio Reyna; 26 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Ramon Garcia; and a sister, Antonia Villarreal.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now