Pharr - Sara Rivera 72, went to be with our Lord Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tomas Rivera. Mrs. Rivera is survived by 4 children, Yolanda (Hector) Cano, Tomas Rivera, Jr., Joaquina Ramirez and Ruby Cirlos; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 11 siblings. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at San Juan Cemetery in San Juan. Funeral services are under the direction of Deco Familia Funeral Home in Hidalgo.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 18, 2019