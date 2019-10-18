Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home
1501 N. International Blvd
Hidalgo , TX 78557
956-843-7997
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Rivera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Rivera Obituary
Pharr - Sara Rivera 72, went to be with our Lord Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tomas Rivera. Mrs. Rivera is survived by 4 children, Yolanda (Hector) Cano, Tomas Rivera, Jr., Joaquina Ramirez and Ruby Cirlos; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 11 siblings. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at San Juan Cemetery in San Juan. Funeral services are under the direction of Deco Familia Funeral Home in Hidalgo.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now