Sara Solis Ruelas

Sara Solis Ruelas Obituary
Rio Grande City - Sara S. Ruelas beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 30, 2019, in her home in La Grulla, Texas. Sara was 88 years of age.

She will forever be remembered as being loving and caring to her family and to the many lives she touched as a para educator for 20 years at Grulla Elementary School. She was loyal to God, to her family and to her profession. She was respectful, courteous, patient, helpful, understanding and kind hearted. All the beautiful traits that anyone would pray for in a mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband Miguel Ruelas and her son Ricardo Ruelas.

Mrs. Ruelas is survived by her children Maria Estela (Ernesto) Mireles, Pedro (Maida) Ruelas, Thelma Ruelas, Miguel Ruelas Jr., Gerardo (Rebecca) Ruelas, Rogelio Ruelas, +Ricard Ruelas, and Heriberto (Laura) Ruelas and all her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her sister Olga Solis and her brother Arnoldo Solis.

Viewing and all services will be held at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City. Starting Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, April 1, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Mass will be at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Church La Grulla, TX. The Burial service will follow at Solis Cemetery La Grulla, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 31, 2019
