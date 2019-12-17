|
|
Pharr - Saragosa Pesina Lopez, age 59, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eliseo M. Lopez & Catalina Lopez; brother, Rojelio Lopez; step-son, Tomas Cabrera. He is survived by his 5 children, Sara (Cory Garcia) Lopez, Saragosa Lopez Jr., Julie Ann Lopez, Joey Lopez & Andres Lopez; 4 brothers, 1 sister, Jose Eliseo (Bonnie) Lopez Jr., Rafael (Melinda) Lopez, Samuel (Alicia) Lopez, Carmel Lopez (Antonio) Juarez & Joel (Martha) Lopez; 2 step-children, Johnny Orta & Mary Mendez; 19 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. His cremated remains will be buried at a later date. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 17, 2019