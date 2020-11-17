1/1
Saulo Rodriguez
McAllen - Saulo Rodriguez, 89, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Edinburg, TX. He was born on August 11, 1931 to Fortino and Jacinta Rodriguez.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ernestina Rodriguez.

He is survived by his children, Saulo (Jill) Rodriguez, Jr., Frank (Norma) Rodriguez, Sergio (Geri) Rodriguez, Cristina (Soniel) Barbosa, Martha (Hector) R. Ramos, Mirna (Berry) Johnson; 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends

Because of health and safety concerns, the family will be having a Graveside Service on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission, TX.

The Graveside Service will be live streamed via Facebook Live. Please go to FunerariaDelAngelMission.com for the direct link.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
