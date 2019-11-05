|
Donna - Seferino Rios (S.R.) Calderon, age 98, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on Friday, May 13th, 1921 to Fulgencia Rios and Pedro Cardenas Calderon in Donna, Texas. He attended Donna High School where he played football for the Donna Redskins. Shortly after high school, he was drafted into the US Army when World War II broke out. In the Army, he served as a mortar man with the 25th Infantry "Tropic Lightning" Division. He fought in the Pacific Theater in notable battles to include Guadalcanal and helped liberate the Philippines. After the war, he came back to Donna and served in the National Guard for a few years. S.R loved baseball and played for the Cardinals in a men's league for a number of years. He went on to coach numerous Little League teams in Donna. In 1958, he married Dora Yarritu. He and Dora went on to have three children, Delma, Doreen and Darrell. He and Dora lived in Donna for the remainder of his life. He was an active member of El Principe de Paz United Methodist Church. He was also involved with numerous local organizations to including the Lions Club. He also served the City of Donna as a member of the Planning and Zoning Committee. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dora; daughter Delma Reyna and her husband, Jesus Rene; daughter, Doreen Valadez and her husband Arnold; son, Darrell Calderon and his wife, Beth; grandchildren, Denise Cordova, Aaron Valadez, Josh Reyna, Bethany Valadez, Ryan Calderon, Catherine Calderon and great grandchildren Carly Renee and Lucia Isabella as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9th from 5 pm to 9 pm at Hawkins Funeral Home, 501 N. Salinas Blvd, Donna, Texas with a memorial service set for 7:30 pm that evening.
Burial will be on Tuesday, November 12th at the Veteran's Cemetery 2520 S. Inspiration Road, Mission, Texas at 11 am with full military honors.
The family would like to express our thanks for all the prayers and support from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, friends may make memorial contributions to:
El Principe De Paz United Methodist Church
1011 Fordyce Ave.
Donna, Texas 78537
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 5, 2019