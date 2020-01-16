|
Edinburg - Seledina Olivarez-Johnson was born on September 22nd, 1971 in Edinburg, Texas. After fighting a courageous battle with breast cancer, she passed away on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020. She was a passionate member of the oilfield community working in sales for 10 years. Mom was a rhinestone cowgirl who loved to rope and ride. She enjoyed hunting, dancing, and most importantly spending time with family. She knew how to make money and was even better at spending it.
Seledina is survived by her husband, Joey Gene Johnson; three children, Jade Lynn Trevino, Emerald Lee Trevino, Roberto Trevino Jr.; three grandchildren, KJ Rodriguez, Katalina Rodriguez, Mark Ryan Diaz; mother, Maria Elena Grettner; stepfather, James Bennie Grettner; siblings, Rose Marie Sewell, Arnoldo Olivarez Jr; and former spouse Roberto Trevino.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 16, 2020