Rio Grande City - Selenia Margarita Garza, long time resident of Rio Grande City, entered into eternal rest at the age of 87 on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. She was born on June 16, 1932 in Rio Grande City to Herminio Saenz and Alvessa Saenz. She married Humberto Eugenio Garza on August 21, 1955. She was an entrepreneur as the owner of Alselu Flowers and Plants. She spent her last years living with her daughter in Edinburg, TX.
She is survived by her children Luis Fernando (Dora) Garza, Maria Lourdes (Miguel) Montalvo, Humberto Esteban (Sophia) Garza; Grandchildren Roberto Luis (Lizeth) Garza, Geraldo Omar (Ruby) Garza, Amanda Iris (Erik) Enriquez, Patricia (Dominic) Longoria, Marissa Montalvo, Humberto Esteban Garza, Julian Vicente Garza, Eduardo Eden Garza; Great Grandchildren Haley Renae Garza, Harmony Faith Garza, Haven Grace Garza, and Madison Avery Garza.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sanchez Funeral Home from 4:00pm to 9:00pm with a Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am to 9:45am. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00am on Saturday, December 14 at Immaculate Conception Church in Rio Grande City. Burial will follow at City Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 13, 2019