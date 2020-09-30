Pharr - Senaido "Sandy" M. Rodriguez



June 5, 1937-September 24, 2020



Born to Santiago and Luciana Rodriguez in Donna, Texas, Sandy passed while in Hospice Care at the San Juan Nursing Home. Sandy lived in South Bend Indiana for many years before retiring to Pharr, Texas.



He enjoyed dancing, walking, and dining around the Rio Grande Valley. He loved driving and enjoying life. Left to mourn and cherish his memory are sister Lupe De Leon, of South Bend, IN, brother Juan Rodriguez (Mishawaka, IN), and his companion of 16 years, Maria Chavez.



As he wished, Sandy was cremated with no services.



