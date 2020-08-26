Pharr/Elsa - Sergia "Sally" Rodriguez was born on October 6, 1935 to Tereso and Guadalupe Rodriguez in the small community of Pawnee, TX. She passed away August 22, 2020. She is survived by her son, Rudy A. Rodriguez (Mary Ann) of Pharr, TX and her brother Lorenzo Rodriguez of Houston, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband Adan Rodriguez of Elsa, TX, her parents, Tereso and Guadalupe Rodriguez, and 11 brothers and sisters.
Sergia was the daughter of migrant farmworkers and along with her siblings they worked throughout the fields of California, Washington, and many other states. As an adult, Sergia settled in Elsa, TX. She worked at a variety of places in the Rio Grande Valley, most notably the Bonita Inn in Elsa, TX; El Pato Enterprises, McAllen, TX; Ebony Golf Course, Edinburg, TX; and Delia's Tamales, San Juan, TX.
Sergia was an avid fan of many sports, her favorites being the Dallas Cowboys and Boston Celtics. She was also very fond of the local sports scene. She was a fixture at Edinburg Baseball Stadium supporting the Edinburg Roadrunners throughout their 5-year existence. In 5 years, she missed less than 10 games total. Sergia was also a fixture at Richard Flores Stadium in Edinburg, TX for many years, collecting tickets for High School football games for all 3 Edinburg High Schools.
Sergia was a devout Catholic and a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Edinburg, TX. In lieu of flowers a monetary donation the Alzheimer's Association
in her name would be appreciated.
Cremation services will be held at a future date. Services are entrusted to Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch.