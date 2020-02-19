Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Sergio Abraham Escobedo

Sergio Abraham Escobedo Obituary
Alamo - Sergio Abraham Escobedo, 53, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his father, Cristobal Escobedo.

Mr. Escobedo is survived by his wife, Susanna Escobedo of Alamo; two children, Isaac Escobedo, and Jacob Escobedo, both of Alamo; his mother, Leticia Escobedo of Alamo; three siblings, Cristobal Escobedo, Jr., Cesar Escobedo, and Blanca De Leon, all of Edinburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 19, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 19, 2020
