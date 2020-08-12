Mission / Palmview - "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7Sergio Munoz, Sr. went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1952 in Mission, Texas to the late Paulino Munoz, Sr. and Celia Cantu Munoz. Sergio is preceded in death by both his parents, sister Maria Magdalena, brothers Domingo, Alejandro and Jorge Luis Munoz and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Connie Bazan Munoz, his children Marla (Jaime) Lopez and Sergio (Maria Elena) Munoz, Jr. and his nephews and nieces he claimed as his own, J.J. (Melissa) Pena, Jr., Gerardo and Selina Alaniz. His grandchildren who he adored are, Gael Garza, Carolina Pena, Sofia Pena, Aleksandro Lopez, Arianna Lopez, Sergio Munoz, III, Caterina and Maria Elena Munoz.Sergio Munoz, Sr. is survived by his brothers Paulino (Alma), Ruben (Araceli), Armando (Lupita), Leonel (Yolanda), Gerardo (Janie), sister Rosaura Munoz, Sister-In-Laws Adela (Juan) Pena and Adelina Alaniz.Sergio was well known in his community and lived life to the fullest. He loved his community and loved to spend time with family, friends and anyone who needed a friend or someone to lend an ear. You could usually find him any given morning making his rounds to all the local restaurants with a cup of black coffee in hand. He was usually surrounded by friends talking about his favorite topics of family, politics and Longhorn Football. When he wasn't surrounded by friends, he was surrounded by his grandkids who were his pride and joy. He especially loved all the family traveling to Austin in the Longhorn Express R.V. and tailgating before Texas Longhorn Football Games.Sergio was raised in Los Ebanos, Texas and graduated as Valedictorian from La Joya High School in 1970. Growing up he worked in the fields providing for his family as the oldest brother entrusted with raising his siblings. During his teenage years he began his music career playing the trumpet in local bands like Henry and the Glares, Lenny and the Lucky Six, Carlos Guzman y Los Jovenes and then his own band, Sergio Munoz y Los Incas. He was a vocalist, songwriter, and provided the musical arrangements for some of the songs these bands performed as they traveled all across the United States touring and performing. Upon graduation from high school, he was accepted to the prestigious West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York. However, due to the responsibility of providing for his family, Sergio decided to continue his music career after high school. He went on to pursue a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Social Work from Pan American University.Sergio Munoz, Sr. was always active in local and state politics. At 18 years old, Sergio decided to run for the La Joya School Board. From that point forward, he set out on a path to stay engaged and make a difference. Sergio was proud to offer his advice and guidance to assist those who asked, always encouraging people to get involved in the political process. He helped many individuals pursue elected office, coordinating their campaigns and serving as a trusted advisor and mentor. His involvement and work helped elect numerous individuals to elected office, past and present, on the federal, state, and local levels. Sergio believed in building coalitions, working together and seeing past the outcome of past elections to build bridges for the future. He had the ability to put differences aside for the good of the community and on countless occasions, many of his previous adversaries became allies. Sergio Munoz, Sr. served as Texas State Representative for District 36 from 1993-1997. He was the first to represent the newly created District 36, a seat that is held by his son Sergio Munoz, Jr. today. This was an accomplishment he was most proud of.In addition to his involvement in politics, Sergio served in many organizations such as the Private Industry Council, Lion's Club, Tripa Club, La Joya Educational Foundation, La Joya Quarterback Club, and the Touchdown Club in Mission. Sergio also served as City Manager and Municipal Judge for the City of Palmview. During his time as City Manager he worked to relocate City Hall, establish essential city services, and set the foundation for future growth and development for the City of Palmview. Sergio worked in the insurance industry operating the Munoz Insurance Agency in the McAllen and Mission area during the late 1970's and 1980's. He also worked in residential and commercial land development over the years. After his tenure in the legislature, he worked as a Lobbyist advocating for various local and municipal interests.For the last 20 years, Sergio Munoz, Sr. focused his time on being a strong advocate for the healthcare industry where he and his businesses worked to provide quality care at home for the elderly. On many occasions Sergio would provide services to the less fortunate, without financial gain. His chief priority was to assure that everyone had the appropriate care needed, even if it meant as some of his friends would quote him saying, "no tengo dinero." His eyes and heart were to always help someone in need and he shared whatever knowledge or connections he had to help others operating in the local health care industry. It was very common to see him at the State Capitol during the Legislative Session or on the phone with local, state or national leaders advocating for the needs of the Rio Grande Valley.Sergio served as the Immediate Past Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus-Bishop Garriga Assembly 1111. He also served as past Grand Knight of St. John of the Fields Knights of Columbus Council 10887. He was also very involved with the Hidalgo County Democratic Party proudly serving as First Vice Chair and Precinct Chair for Precinct 78.Serving as Pallbearers will be Jaime Lopez, Judge J.J. Pena, Jr., Fire Chief Gerardo Alaniz, Armando Munoz, Constable Larry Gallardo, Chief Deputy Mario Lopez, Mario Hinojosa, Jerry Zamora, Raul Garza, Octavio Pacheco, and Carlos Ortegon.Honorary Pallbearers are The Knights of Columbus Council of St. John of the Fields, the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus-Bishop Garriga Assembly 1111, and the Hidalgo County Democratic Party. Sergio would have wanted to include his breakfast buddies from Taco Ole, El Patio, Diaz Diner, Taco Express, Rosie's, Molcas, Don Lupe's and Taco Fiesta, and his Tuesday and Thursday lunch crew from Koko's at Uptown.A drive-by procession will be held in honor of Sergio Munoz, Sr. on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. at Mission Event Center. A blessing will be performed at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens. Covid-19 precautions will be strictly observed following State and Federal Guidelines. Funeral Services are entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.Although your time on this earth has concluded, your memory and the wisdom instilled in the lives you have touched will live forever. "It is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember." -Author Unknown.The family would like to thank all those who have called, sent messages, cards, flowers, food and other kind expressions of sympathy following Sergio Munoz, Sr.'s passing. Thank you to so many for sharing countless memories and examples of his generosity, support and guidance. This has brought much comfort to the family at this heartbreaking time. May God grant us peace and comfort in the days ahead and may you watch over us from above. We will love and miss you ALWAYS."And in the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." -Abraham LincolnServices are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.