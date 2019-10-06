|
Delmita - Servando Gonzalez, 87, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, October 3, 2019 in Delmita. Servando was born on September 3, 1932 in Mission, Texas to Narciso and Gregoria Gonzalez. Mr. Gonzalez lived on the La Nopalera Ranch all but three years of his life. Servando was a bus driver for almost 40 years with the San Isidro Independent School District. He was a farmer, rancher, Bar keep, and a Constable for Pct 5 in Starr County. Servando enjoyed visiting and reminiscing with family and friends about the good old days. Mr. Gonzalez is preceded in death by his wife, Evangelina M. Gonzalez; his parents, four siblings, Alejos Gonzalez, Ismael Gonzalez, Abner Castaneda, and Reynaldo Gonzalez.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Ricardo Gonzalez ( Diana Mata ), Carlos Javier (Penny) Gonzalez, Sandra ( Alfredo Jr. ) Garcia, Rene (Judith) Gonzalez, Ruth (Tony) Thompson, Servando Jr. (Irene) Gonzalez; grandchildren; Robert Gonzalez, Alfredo Garcia III, Ryan Mathew Garcia, Erik Scott Gonzalez, Kyle Gonzalez, Victoria Loreen Gonzalez, Desiree Leanette Johnson, Demetri Armond Gonzalez, Sean Hunter Meek, Ella Cristina Gonzalez, Elijah Jacob Gonzalez, Carlos Javier Gonzalez JR., and Servando Gonzalez III; his great-granddaughter, Zoey Ann Gonzalez; three siblings, Alicia (Roberto) Gonzalez, Moises (Carmen) Gonzalez, Narcisco (Rosie) Gonzalez Jr.; his sister-in-law, Elida M. Gonzalez; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at San Isidro Catholic Church in San Isidro, Texas. Interment will follow at Gonzalez Cemetery in Delmita, Texas.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 6, 2019