Mission - Seth Duffey, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He is survived by his children, Michael Duffey (Carmen), Rebecca Miller (Tom), John Duffey, Susanna Thomas (Samuel), Stephen Duffey (Pam), Patsy Piceynski, and Edie Durdin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, and his daughters Vicki Griffin and Deborah Horn. Seth has twenty-four grandchildren and thirty-four great-grandchildren. Seth was dearly loved by his family and everyone who ever knew him. He served his Lord faithfully for 67 years and was a missionary to Mexico for 63 years.A graveside service will be held Monday, July 13 at 11:00am at the Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery, 2520 S. Inspiration Road, Mission, Texas.