McAllen, TX - Severa C. Cavazos, 73, passed away October 8, 2019 at her home in McAllen, TX. She was born on September 13, 1946 in Pharr, TX to Enrique and Marcelina Coronado.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Marcelina; and her siblings, Augustina Hinojosa, Enrique Coronado, Sylvia Garza, and Leopoldo Coronado.

Severa is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jose Carlos Cavazos, Sr.; children, Diana (Mark) Sandoval, Sylvia (William) Malamon, Jose Carlos (Sandra) Cavazos, Jr., Tanya Cavazos; siblings, Julie C. (Larry J. +) Bromley, Alejandro (Alma) Coronado; grandchildren, Mark D., Carly D., Lauren, Mia, Yasmine; 3 surviving grand dogs, and numerous extended family and friends.

The visitation will take place from 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance. A rosary will be recited the night of the visitation at 7pm.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on October 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 620 N Dunlap Ave, Mission, TX 78572. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission,

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N Taylor Rd. Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 12, 2019
