Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 682-3431
Severo Fidel Lopez Obituary
McAllen - Severo Fidel Lopez (84), born April 24, 1935, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, February 22nd after serving the Lord as an Evangelist and Preacher for most of his life and as a Pastor later in life. He is preceded in death by his wife Estela Lopez (2001) and son Daniel Lopez (1994). He was owner of Lopez Upholstery Center which he opened in 1955 and also Custom Auto Truck and Van both in McAllen until he retired in 1997. He is survived by His sister Fina Finkhaus, a daughter and five sons, David (Yolanda) Lopez, Samuel (Irma) Lopez, Salomon (Adriana) Lopez, Elizabeth (Nelson) Hinojosa, Marco (Mary) Lopez, Juan (April) Lopez, 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Public viewing Tuesday 3:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. with Prayer Service starting at 7:00 p.m. Viewing and procession will start from Ceballos Funeral Home Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission, Texas.

The Lopez family have entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home 1023 N 23rd St. McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 25, 2020
