1/1
Sharon Lee Church
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission, TX - On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Sharon Lee Church, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at home in Mission, TX at the age of 76.

Sharon was born July 3rd, 1944 and raised three sons, Wayne, Lee and Scott in Quincy, Illinois where she met and married the love of her life, Marvin Church.

She is survived by her husband Marvin, her sons and step children, her brother Tom Gilbert, and her many loving grandchildren.

Sharon is remembered as a loving, caring and inspiring wife, mother, sister and grandmother. No funeral services will be held as it was Sharon's wish that her estate be used for others, rather than herself. Marvin and Sharon's joint Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jodie Robertson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved