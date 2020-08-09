Edinburg - Sharon Lynn Collier, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, 80, died on July 30 in the Year of our Lord 2020. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home with family present.Sharon was a successful businesswoman and prominent realtor in the Rio Grande Valley. She was much loved and highly respected by everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed.She is survived by her children, Scott Collier and Stephanie Gallegos, both of Edinburg, Thomas Collier of Vienna, ME, Lloyd Collier of Hutto, TX; and a sister, Corliss Gardner of San Antonio.Cremation took place at Memorial Cremation Center 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.The family is postponing the memorial service until it can be held safely.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg.