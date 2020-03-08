Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelagh Gillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelagh Myra-Maureen Phipps Gillard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelagh Myra-Maureen Phipps Gillard Obituary
Mission, TX - Shelagh Myra-Maureen Phipps Gillard passed away March 2 2020 in Edinburg, TX at the age of 86. She was born April 7, 1933 in Cambridge England where she endured the struggle of growing up during WW II amidst German bombings. She married Douglas A. Gillard who was a serviceman from Hargill, TX and after 20 years of Air Force life they settled in Edinburg, TX where she raised her five kids. Many thanks to Melissa and all the staff at Windsor Arbor View. Memorial service will be held April 10, 2020 in Mission at First Christian Church 221 E. 12th from 2-4 pm. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelagh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -