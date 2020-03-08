|
Mission, TX - Shelagh Myra-Maureen Phipps Gillard passed away March 2 2020 in Edinburg, TX at the age of 86. She was born April 7, 1933 in Cambridge England where she endured the struggle of growing up during WW II amidst German bombings. She married Douglas A. Gillard who was a serviceman from Hargill, TX and after 20 years of Air Force life they settled in Edinburg, TX where she raised her five kids. Many thanks to Melissa and all the staff at Windsor Arbor View. Memorial service will be held April 10, 2020 in Mission at First Christian Church 221 E. 12th from 2-4 pm. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 8, 2020