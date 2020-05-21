Shelia Enid Cheaney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Shelia Enid Cheaney, 74, died peacefully on May 20, 2020, in McAllen, TX.

Shelia was born on September 18, 1945, in Austin, Texas, to Holland Andrew Cheaney and Eleanor Elizabeth Cheaney. She was a graduate from PSJA High School in 1963. She attended the University of Texas School of Law at Austin and graduated in 1969 with a law degree.

She devoted her life and her practice of the law to furthering the rights of those most in need of a voice. As a lobbyist, she represented the Texas Public Interest Research Group, Common Cause, the Texas Women's Political Caucus, the Texas Abortion Rights Leave, and the ACLU of Texas. She was the Director of Paternity Litigation at the Office of the Attorney General of Texas. Most recently, she served as Executive Director at Jane's Due Process, supporting young people in Texas.

Shelia is survived by her brother, Joe Edward Cheaney and her son, Matthew McSwain and two granddaughters, Emily and Allison McSwain.

She will be greatly missed for her unique sense of humor and immense care for others. The entombment will be at Roselawn Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved