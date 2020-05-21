Edinburg - Shelia Enid Cheaney, 74, died peacefully on May 20, 2020, in McAllen, TX.Shelia was born on September 18, 1945, in Austin, Texas, to Holland Andrew Cheaney and Eleanor Elizabeth Cheaney. She was a graduate from PSJA High School in 1963. She attended the University of Texas School of Law at Austin and graduated in 1969 with a law degree.She devoted her life and her practice of the law to furthering the rights of those most in need of a voice. As a lobbyist, she represented the Texas Public Interest Research Group, Common Cause, the Texas Women's Political Caucus, the Texas Abortion Rights Leave, and the ACLU of Texas. She was the Director of Paternity Litigation at the Office of the Attorney General of Texas. Most recently, she served as Executive Director at Jane's Due Process, supporting young people in Texas.Shelia is survived by her brother, Joe Edward Cheaney and her son, Matthew McSwain and two granddaughters, Emily and Allison McSwain.She will be greatly missed for her unique sense of humor and immense care for others. The entombment will be at Roselawn Cemetery.