Sherri Howerton


1956 - 2019
Sherri Howerton Obituary
San Antonio, TX - Sherri Howerton, 63, died October 3, 2019, with her daughters by her side in San Antonio, Texas. At her request, no service will be held.

Sherri was born in Neosho, Missouri on August 14, 1956. She resided in McAllen, Texas for the majority of her life. She was living in San Antonio, Texas for the past 4 years in Senior Assisted Living.

She devoted much of her time and energy care giving for family members, including her mother and sister until they passed away.

She was preceded in death by her son, Eric Vangsnes; Parents, Wes and Betty Howerton; Sisters, Charletta Howerton and Lisa Baker.

Sherri is survived by her brother, Jon Mark Howerton; Daughters, Paula Trevino - Luis; Becky Blake - Henry, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 9, 2019
