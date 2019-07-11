Services Kreidler Funeral Home 314 North 10th Street McAllen , TX 78501 (956) 686-0234 Resources More Obituaries for Shirley Guttenfelder-Hearne Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shirley Ann Guttenfelder-Hearne

Add a Memory Share This Page Email McAllen - A Celebration of Life will be held for Shirley Ann Guttenfelder-Hearne, 74, on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 AM at First Christian Church (DOC) McAllen, 1201 E. Fern Ave in McAllen, Texas with laughter and story-telling after.



The daughter of Walter and Oma Ruggles Guttenfelder, Shirley was born on August 22, 1944 in Scott County, Iowa. Her parents relocated to rural Edinburg, Texas where Shirley spent most of her childhood playing with dolls, learning life lessons from her parents she later shared with her friends, and going to St. Paul Lutheran and Edinburg schools. During high school she traveled by ship to Norway as an exchange student with the American Field Service Exchange. This adventurous, outgoing spirit continued in college as she attended the University of Iowa, Texas Lutheran College, Pan American University and completed her nursing degree at the University of Texas School of Nursing Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas in 1966.



She spent her nursing career as an instructor and supervisor of nurses, working with insurance companies in Massachusetts and Arkansas, with several public health departments in Texas as well as hospitals and clinics. She was also the Health Information Consultant and Staff Nurse at Pan American University, Edinburg, Texas. Nurse Shirley retired from McAllen ISD after working for over 13 years at Wilson Elementary and several years as the district's traveling nurse.



Eclectic and creative, artistic and yet very logical Shirley loved to learn and experience life! She enjoyed reading, have stimulating conversations, good music always floated in the background of her house and laughter rang loud and clear. Shirley was quick-witted, always ready to give advice and assistance to her friends and family. She was a one-of-a-kind. She thought nothing about packing up her car with her pets in the front seat and traveling for weeks at a time. She had friends all over the country who were delighted to have her stay at their house when she was passing through. Shirley loved all her family and knew everyone's name and kept in touch with what all the kids and families were doing. She was the organizer who made the family reunion happen where the families in Iowa met the families from Texas in Arkansas.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Oma Guttenfelder and brothers, Don, Ray and Walter, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Bern Fitzer of Durant, Iowa; many nieces and nephews in Texas and Iowa; and her dogs, Bubba and Harry. She will be greatly missed by her many friends who loved her as family. Published in The Monitor on July 11, 2019