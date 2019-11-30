The Monitor Obituaries
McCaleb Funeral Home
900 West 4th Street
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-7533
Shirley Arlene Nelson Obituary
WESLACO - On Monday, November 18, 2019, Shirley Arlene Nelson of Weslaco, Texas (formerly of Kenville, MB) passed away peacefully at the age of 81 at the Care Center at John Knox Village, in Weslaco, Texas where she lived with her husband, William Rae Nelson.

Arlene is survived by her loving husband, who was at her side when she passed away. She leaves two daughters, Shauna (Kevin) of Winnipeg, MB and Renee of Burlington, ON; a step-son, Sheldon (Colleen) of Winnipeg, MB, a step-daughter Nicole, of Vancouver, BC; three grandchildren Taylor, Nicolas, and Ashley; and six step-grandchildren Sacha, Chloe, Mackenzie, James, Thomas and Ella.

Arlene was born in Kenville, MB on July 17, 1938. She was predeceased by her Father, Clarence Almon Cotton and her Mother, Violet Jessie May Cotton. Arlene dedicated her life to the caring of others, graduating as a Registered Nurse from the Grace Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. She continued to serve others when she moved to Weslaco Texas, where she lived with her husband and continued to work as a Registered Nurse from 1986 until her retirement. Arlene enjoyed Nursing reunions in Winnipeg, family dinners and get-togethers, figure skating, and life with her wonderful husband, Rae. They enjoyed their life together in Weslaco, often joined by Arlene's mother Violet and visited by friends and family. On many occasions, Rae and Arlene would take long summer road trips from Weslaco to Winnipeg, where they often spent a month or two visiting with family and friends in the area.

We would like to extend our special thanks to the staff of John Knox Village for their wonderful care and kindness.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 30, 2019
