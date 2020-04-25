Rio Grande City - Silvestre Gonzalez passed on to eternal rest on April 22, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, son, grandfather and great-grandfather. Silvestre was a lifetime resident of Rio Grande City where he graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1947. Silvestre continued with his education and graduated from Texas A&M as a proud member of the class of 1954, with a military rank of 2 nd Lieutenant. Silvestre served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict and continued service to his country as the commander of the U.S. Army reserve Logistical Unit in McAllen. He also served as Executive Officer, 1 st Calvary Division Artillery at Fort Hood. His military accomplishments were recognized when he received the Army Commendation Medal for his service during the Korean Conflict. After serving in the military, Silvestre worked with the Department of Agriculture (Soil Conservation Service) for 30 years until his retirement. Upon retirement, he began his own business owner of SG Valuation Services. Silvestre spent most of his career as a real estate appraiser and consultant. He vested interest in Medina Electric Co-op since he had been a member of the Co-op for over 18 years, serving as a member of the Board of Directors for District 3. He was also an active member of the community by serving on the Starr County Subdivision Regulations Committee. In addition, he was a member of the Order of Alhambra, where he served as a Grand Commander. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Rotary Club, and Rio Grande Valley A&M Club. Silvestre was a quiet, loving and caring individual who always encouraged those around him to excel in any aspect of their lives. Silvestre was preceded in death by his parents, Porfirio Gonzalez and Gonzala G. Gonzalez, his in-laws, Arturo O. Trevino, Sr. and Olivia R. Trevino, and his brother-in-law, Arturo O. Trevino, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Alma Gloria T. Gonzalez, his sons, Dr. Eduardo A. Gonzalez (Veronica), and Dr. David A. Gonzalez (Yadira). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dr. Clarissa L. Gonzalez (Derek), David A. Gonzalez, Jr. "D.J." (Alyssa), Megan Brown (Andrew), Elyse I. Gonzalez, Christina M. Gonzalez, great -grandson, Ryan Adam Salinas, great-granddaughter, Emma Cecilia Brown, sister-in-law, Ernestina C. Trevino, and nieces, nephew and friends. Pallbearers are Arturo O. Trevino III, Roy Lopez, David A. Gonzalez, Jr. (D.J.), Derek Salinas, Jorge Recio, and Arnulfo Gonzalez. A special tribute to Dr. Ernesto Trevino, Dr. Patricia Laurel, LVN Health Care, Rio Rehabilitation Center, Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veteran's Home Staff and Sergio and Maribel Cruz. Visitations will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. with a private rosary for immediate family from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Viewing will continue on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 8:00 a.m.-9:45 a.m. with the burial immediately following at the City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City.

