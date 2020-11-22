1/1
Silvestre Silva
1935 - 2020
San Juan - Silvestre Silva, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 6, 2020 surrounded by his family in McAllen, TX after a short but valiant battle with Leukemia.

He was born on January 1, 1935 in Alamo, TX to Celestino and Dionicia Rios Silva. He is preceded in death by his wife, Antonia Villescas Silva; sisters, Matilde Silva, Teresa de los Santos and step brothers, Francisco De Leon, Santos De Leon and step sister, Trinidad De Leon.

He is remembered fondly as a loving and dedicated father, grandfather and friend.

Whether known as Pappy, Papa, Apa, Tio Silvestre, Silver, Mr. Silva or "Silva", you knew him as humble, quiet, soft spoken man that spoke loudly through his actions. He was a man of many handy skills that lived to work and help others in whatever capacity he could. It was not uncommon for him to be out helping someone with their plumbing or electrical issue; carpentry project or car issue. No job or project was ever too big to lend a helping hand. There was seldom a project he couldn't "rig" to get you out of a bind and "back on the road".

His primary vocation was Sandblasting. He went to work for the Skinner Family at the age of 18, first in various capacities at the Skinner Funeral Homes of Pharr and Edinburg then later at their monument company, H.P. Sloan Monuments, in McAllen. Due to his declining health, he begrudgingly retired from H.P. Sloan Monuments on June 2019 at the age of 84, after 66 years of dedicated service. His work is etched in stone throughout the Valley on the countless grave monuments and memorials he laid and sandblasted over the course of many years including work at the Veterans War Memorial of Texas in McAllen and the Iwo Jima Memorial in Harlingen.

He is survived by his children, Ricardo (Nancy) Silva of San Juan, Andres (Mari) Silva of McAllen, Marina (Esteban) Garcia of Palmhurst; grandchildren, Sophia, Katia, Victoria, Troy; In-laws, Manuela (Jesus †) Villescas, Maria (Pedro †) Villescas, Gabino (Rafaela)Villescas, Isabel (Marcelo †) Villescas and numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Per his wishes, he was cremated and laid to rest next to his wife at the San Juan City Cemetery. A private graveside service was held on November 14, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family set up a memorial fundraiser in his honor to support MD Anderson Cancer Center at mdanderson.org or https://secure3.convio.net/mdacc/site/TR ?fr_id=1323&pg=personal&px=1409306&s_oo

Published in The Monitor on Nov. 22, 2020.
