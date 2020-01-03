|
|
Edinburg - Silvia Ramirez, 67, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Reynaldo Ramirez Jr.; parents, Consuelo and Daniel Vera; siblings, Ruben Vera, Arturo Vera, Daniel Vera Jr.
Silvia is survived by her daughter, Vanessa (Danny) Stunkard of Houston; a son, Reynaldo Ramirez III of San Antonio; three sisters, Yolanda (Homer) Alafa of Edinburg, Maria (Lupe) Ramos of San Juan, Olga (Raul) Zavala of McAllen; three brothers, Rogelio Vera of Pharr, Rodolfo (Sylvia) Vera, Ricardo (Ysenia) Vera, both of San Juan.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. with a 1 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 3, 2020