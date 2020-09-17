Mission - Simon Sandoval, 93, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence in Mission. Simon was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he lived a beautiful life. He is preceded in death by his son, Simon Sandoval, Jr. Mr. Sandoval is survived by his wife, Tomacita Sandoval; three children, Norma Linda (Beto Cantu), Mark (Diana) Sandoval and Roby (Melva) Sandoval; ten grandchildren, Robert, Jacob, Michael, Mark, Carly, Alexandrea, Arabella, Dennis, Denise and Stephanie; and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Christina Davila and Margarita Duarte; and two brothers, Celestino Sandoval, Bene Sandoval. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020, at Flores Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Flores Funeral Home of Mission is in charge of funeral arrangements.