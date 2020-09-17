1/1
Simon E. Sandoval
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Simon Sandoval, 93, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence in Mission. Simon was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he lived a beautiful life. He is preceded in death by his son, Simon Sandoval, Jr. Mr. Sandoval is survived by his wife, Tomacita Sandoval; three children, Norma Linda (Beto Cantu), Mark (Diana) Sandoval and Roby (Melva) Sandoval; ten grandchildren, Robert, Jacob, Michael, Mark, Carly, Alexandrea, Arabella, Dennis, Denise and Stephanie; and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Christina Davila and Margarita Duarte; and two brothers, Celestino Sandoval, Bene Sandoval. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020, at Flores Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Flores Funeral Home of Mission is in charge of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved