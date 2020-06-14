Alamo - Simon Escobedo Sr., 62, went home to our Lord Monday, June 8, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.Born in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mr. Escobedo had lived in Alamo most of his life.He is preceded in death by a son, Simon Escobedo Jr.Mr. Escobedo is survived by his loving wife, Carolina Escobedo of Alamo; four children, Juan (Carla) Escobedo, Cristina Escobedo, both of Alamo, Cassandra (Roberto Gonzalez) Escobedo of Edinburg, Seleena (Jose Gonzalez) Escobedo of Pharr; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Armando Escobedo, Gerardo Escobedo, both of Alamo; three sisters, San Juana Castillo, Maria Antonia Escobedo, Norma Estrada, all of Alamo; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, June 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Iglesia Del Valle Santa Pentecostes in San Juan. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.