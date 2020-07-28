1/1
Simon O. Salinas
1939 - 2020
Grapevine, TX - In loving memory of Simon O. Salinas, beloved husband, father and grandfather, 81, went to his eternal

rest on July 24, 2020. Simon was born on January 5, 1939 in San Juan, TX to the late Matias and Santos

Salinas. He was a longtime Grapevine resident, active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church of

Grapevine where he was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7099, and honorably

served in the United States Army.

He was married to his loving wife Maria Antonia "Tonia" Salinas for 47 years, before her passing in 2015.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Roman and Francisco Salinas.

Cherishing his memory are his children, Rene Martin Salinas and wife Christina and Marissa Salinas-

Alvarado and husband Albert; grandchildren Mateo and Santiago Alvarado and Caroline Salinas; siblings

and their spouses, Martina Gutierrez, Paul Salinas, Norberto Salinas, Enrique (Oralia) Salinas, San Juanita

(Eddie) Rodriguez, Matias (Brenda) Salinas, Jr., Maria Dolores (Eloy) Barrientes, and Maria Magdalena

(Ruben) Rocha; also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Foust and Son Funeral Home.

Rosary will begin at 7:00pm, following the visitation.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00am, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861

Wildwood Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Research, www.stjude.org

The family request that guests respect social distancing during the visitation and Mass.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 28, 2020.
