Simona Garza Obituary
Edinburg - Simona Garza, 84, went home to the Lord Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

Born in Goliad, Simona lived in Edinburg for most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Enrique Garza, Sr.

Simona is survived by five sons, Enrique (Joy) Garza, Jr. of Christchurch, New Zealand, Emilio (Belinda) Garza of Alamo, Eleazar (Lisa Hobson) Garza of California, Eliseo (Gloria) Garza of Edinburg, Ed (Diana) Garza of San Antonio; a daughter, Evangelina (Raul) Gonzalez of Irving, Texas; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Petra Ramirez, Juanita Ovalle, both of San Juan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 2, 2019
