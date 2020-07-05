1/1
Sissy Beatriz Cox
Mission - Sissy Beatriz Cox, 30, passed on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Edinburg. Sissy was preceded in death by her grandparents; Billy and Viola Cox and Frank Zambito. She is survived by her parents; Jeff and Beatriz Cox, sister, Heather Cox, grandmother, Maria Zambito, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.





Published in The Monitor on Jul. 5, 2020.
