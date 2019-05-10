Home

Sixto Villarreal Obituary
McAllen - Mr. Sixto Villarreal entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his residence in McAllen surrounded by his loving family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife- Jovita E. Villarreal; His children- San Juanita V. (Alejandro) Aguilar, Belinda V. (Albert Jr.) Caballero, Esmeralda V. (Jesus A. ) Gutierrez, Sixto Villarreal, Jr.; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren; Siblings- Delfino Villarreal, Miguel Villarreal, Maria del Carmen Garza, Baudelia Garza, and Jacobita Villarreal.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Published in The Monitor on May 10, 2019
