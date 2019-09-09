Home

Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Rio Grande City, TX
Interment
Following Services
St. John's Cemetery
Rio Grande City., TX
Socorro R. (Ramos) Villarreal


1926 - 2019
Socorro R. (Ramos) Villarreal Obituary
Rio Grande City - Socorro R. Villarreal, 92, went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2019. She passed away at Solara Hospital in McAllen, Texas surrounded by her family. Socorro was born on September 17, 1926 in Pleasanton, Texas to Mauricio and Ines Ramos. She was raised in San Antonio, Texas and later moved to Weslaco, Texas to be closer to her older brother Isidro Ramos. While living in Weslaco, she met the love of her life, Basilio Villarreal who she married in 1947. Together they raised six children and made their life in Rio Grande City where Socorro lived for almost 70 years. Socorro dedicated her life to raising her family while helping her husband establish the family-run business, Grande Butane. She was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church. Socorro lived an active life until her recent illness. She had a passion for cooking, baking, sewing, and helping others. If you went out of your way to be kind to her, you better like homemade treats because she would most definitely whip up some delicious cookies, cakes or pies to show her gratitude.

Her outlook on life was probably her greatest gift; she was not only a Christian woman, she lived her life not only serving the Lord but her family, her friends, her congregation, her community and anyone who was fortunate to cross her path. She possessed a smile that could radiate an entire room, and she leaves wonderful memories that will be treasured for a lifetime. We truly believe Socorro and Basilio are together enjoying each other's company once again.

Socorro "Mamo" is survived by her children: Abel Luis Villarreal (Nancy); Edna Ruth Villarreal; Basilio David "Bacho" Villarreal (Adelina); Ruben Oscar Villarreal (Giselle); Elsa Morris (Victor). She was also loved and will be greatly missed by her Grandchildren: Eva, Elaine, Sally, R.J., Chico, Katie, Michael, Marcus, Dominique "Nikki", Daniel, Rene Eloy, and Sarah. Great-Grand Children: Gabriela, Oriana, Felix, Mikayla, Richie, Ruben, Sophia, Tomas, Braiden, and Mariely.

Socorro is proceeded in death by her loving husband Basilio Villarreal, Sr., and her daughter Rosa Maria "Rosie" Villarreal. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m. at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City with a Chapel Service at 7:00 p.m. Viewing will also be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Rio Grande City, Texas at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 9, 2019
