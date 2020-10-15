Edinburg - Sofia Gutierrez, 73, went home to our Lord Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.Born in Corpus Christi, Ms. Gutierrez had lived in Edinburg for most of her life.She is preceded in death by her husband, Eliazar Delgado; a daughter, Mary Jane Paiz; her parents, Roberto and Juanita Gutierrez; and two siblings, Zenon Gutierrez and Juan Gutierrez.Ms. Gutierrez is survived by four children, Sally (Terry) Paiz-Barbosa of Edinburg, Diana Paiz of Ohio, Sandra (Oscar) Aleman of Edinburg and Abel Vega of Beeville, TX; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Roberto Gutierrez of Detroit, MI, Generosa Castillo of Amarillo, TX, Rosa Guerra of San Benito, TX, Noe Basquez of Donna, Lori Escamilla of Edinburg, Janie Vasquez of El Campo, TX, and Enocencio Vasquez of Earth, TX.Visitation will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. today, October 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.