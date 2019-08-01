|
Dallas - Sonia Diane Castillo Hunter, 50, died in Dallas, TX on Sunday night, July 28th, 2019 from liver failure brought on by complications arising from late stage cancer.
Sonia was born on June 13th, 1969 in Sanger, CA. but lived in Harlingen, TX until she graduated from Harlingen High School. She went on to attend the University of Texas, San Antonio and eventually settled down in Dallas, TX where she worked as a broadcast producer for the award-winning advertising agency, Dieste & Partners. She left Dieste in 2000 to become a full-time mom. As a full-time mom and caretaker, Sonia was instrumental in shaping the futures of her children. She poured all of her time and efforts into volunteering and donating as much of herself as possible to every school event, program, and charity. She became known as a "go to" Mom at every school her kids attended. She was beloved by all the teachers and the children. In late 2017, Sonia was diagnosed with Stage3 breast cancer. She fought the illness like a warrior-princess. She became a very strong and vocal advocate for breast cancer awareness.
She is survived by her husband, John Hunter and her children Nicole 18 and Wolfgang 16, all of Dallas, her mother and father, Felicitas and Santos Castillo of Harlingen, her younger brother, David and wife, Susie Castillo of San Antonio, And many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephews and Nieces - All of whom, she loved very much.
She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, And her beloved older sister, Linda Castillo.
Visitation Services for Sonia will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home (6705 N FM 88 Weslaco, TX) with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. A Chapel Service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 am followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, TX.
All Funeral Arrangements for Sonia Diane Castillo Hunter are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019