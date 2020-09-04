Mission - Sonia L. Valdes De Jesus was born on January 27, 1939 and passed away on August 15, 2020. Sonia was born in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. She moved to New York City in 1952 where she lived until her retirement from a life long job in nursing that she loved. She moved to McAllen, Texas in 2004. She was preceded in death by parents, Victor M. De Jesus and Aurora De Jesus, brother, Victor M. De Jesus Jr., and sister, Doris De Jesus. Left to share her memory are her husband of 64 years, Virgilio Valdes, children; Doris (Eduardo) Rios of Staten Island, NY, Virgilio ( Marisol ) Valdes Jr. of Wappingers Falls, NY, Victor ( Luz ) Valdes of McAllen, TX, David ( Marilyn ) Valdes of Bergenfield, NJ, Daniel ( Juanita ) Valdes of Brooklyn, NY, thirteen grand children, thirteen great grand children, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family expresses great appreciation and gratitude to her care givers, Jaqueline Abundiz, Olga Enriquez, and Otilia Enriquez for their wonderful care. She will be forever in our hearts. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m - 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Burial will follow at Lord and I Cemetery in Palmview. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.