PHARR - Sooncha Bernal, 63, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.She is preceded in death by her parents, Inwon Hwang and Sim Kim Young.Mrs. Bernal is survived by her husband, Tiberio Bernal; a daughter, Gama Robinson; a son, Shawn Bernal; and two grandchildren, Cody and Robert Robinson, all of Pharr.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will take place at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.