Mercedes - Mercedes: Sotero Zavala, 84 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence in Mercedes. He was born in Kennedy, TX to Vidal Zavala & Carmen De Los Santos.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Olivia Fonseca Zavala, son, Juan Zavala, father, Vidal Zavala, mother, Carmen De Los Santos, and step-father Bernardino De Los Santos. Siblings: Oscar Garcia, Dolores Rodriguez, Carmen De Los Santos, Anna Maria De Los Santos, Luther De Los Santos, Mary Lou De Los Santos Zapien. Bernardino De Los Santos Jr., Miguel De Los Santos, and Arnold Benavides.



He is survived by his 2 daughters Maria (Ruben) Perez and Leticia (Jorge) Gonzalez. The love of his life were his 2 grandchildren Juan (Dianerica) Gonzalez and Abigail (Justin) Mora. 3 great grandchildren Noah Ryan, Miahriann, and Olivia Grace Gonzalez. 8 sisters, Elvia Zavala, Martina Diaz (Marcelino), Bernadette De La Cruz (Catarino), Lamar Huerta (Ralph), Guadalupe De Los Santos, Gloria Castro (Jose), Maria Ortega, and Olga Menesess. 1 brother, Abel De Los Santos, and 1 sister-in-law Hortencia Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to give thanks and appreciation to his cousins Moses & San Juanita Villarreal for loving and assisting with his care, and to the staff at IPH Hospice Care & Legacy Home Health.



Visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. prayer service Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home in Mercedes. Chapel service will take place at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



