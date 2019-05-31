Services McCaleb Funeral Home 900 West 4th Street Weslaco , TX 78596 (956) 968-7533 Visitation 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM McCaleb Funeral Home 900 West 4th Street Weslaco , TX 78596 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM McCaleb Funeral Home 900 West 4th Street Weslaco , TX 78596 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:30 PM McCaleb Funeral Home 900 West 4th Street Weslaco , TX 78596 View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. Joan Catholic Church Weslaco , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Soyla Gonzalez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Soyla (Reyna) Gonzalez

Obituary Condolences Flowers WESLACO - Weslaco- Soyla R. Gonzalez, 73, was unexpectedly called to her eternal resting place with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019.



A Weslaco native, Soyla was born on August 27th, 1945 to Ezequiel Reyna Sr. and Angelita Cerda Reyna. She graduated from Weslaco highschool where she excelled in academics, basketball and was a cheerleader. Soyla was a star basketball player and represented Weslaco when she made the All-Star team for the State of Texas in 1963. After high school, Soyla attended Texas Woman's University in Denton. In 1965, Soyla earned her insurance license and began her lifelong career. In 1985, after raising three children, Gilbert, Andrew, and Roxanne, Soyla opened Gonzalez Insurance Agency in Weslaco. Soyla's work ethic, dedication to her community, the strength of her character, family values, and natural charisma was a recipe for success. Soyla became an expert in her field, helping thousands of families by providing reliable, cost-effective ways to provide insurance for their families. Her expertise included auto, business, property, and life insurance. Soyla undoubtedly built a successful business, but her service to the community and love of Weslaco was bar none.



Often you would hear Soyla say, "I Love Weslaco," and that was an understatement. Soyla gave selflessly to this community for her entire life. She served on numerous committees and boards throughout her life, including the Weslaco Museum, Crime Stoppers, Weslaco Chamber's Red Coat Ambassador's, Quarterback Club, Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Weslaco City Commission, Harvest Night Steering Committee, and Knapp Medical Center Foundation's Board of Directors for over ten years, to name a few. Soyla has been instrumental in providing outstanding contributions of ideas towards the progress of Weslaco. In 2003, Soyla was chosen as Weslaco Area Chamber's Volunteer of the Year. Then, in 2014, Soyla was inducted into the Rio Grande Valley's Walk of Fame, a prestigious award given to only a select few who have been lifelong civic contributors.



Soyla had lots of friends in the community. Most of us will remember her charisma and natural ability to light up a room with laughter and smiles. She had an uncanny ability to make you feel as though you were the only person in her presence. Her focus, attention, and genuine concern for others was a unique trait that made Soyla so well-known and fun to be around. She had a knack for remembering names and never forgot a face.



The family was essential to Soyla. She and her brothers and sisters always remained very close. She loved her three children but adored her grandchildren. Above all else, Soyla's faith in Christ and the Catholic church were still at the forefront of her daily routine. She was very spiritual. Throughout her accomplishments and those of her children, Soyla gave all of the glory to God. She spoke of her faith publicly and was the first to place you or anyone in need on her prayer list.



Soyla is preceded in death by her parents, Ezequiel and Angelita Reyna and sister, Emma Reyna Fuentes.



She is survived by her children, Gilbert "Bert" Gonzalez Jr. and his wife Noelda, Andrew Gonzalez and his wife Maria, and Roxanne Gonzalez, all of Weslaco, brothers, Ezequiel Reyna Jr. and his wife, Livia, Daniel Reyna and his wife Thelma, sisters, San Juanita Campos and her husband Roberto, Antonia Reyna Fuentes and her husband Joe, Maria Elena Reyna, Cynthia Reyna Valencia and her husband Ernesto, all of Weslaco, grandchildren, Jocelyn Renee Gomez, Cody Rodriguez, Ryan Andrew Gonzalez, Noah Daniel Gonzalez, Jason Matthew Gonzalez, Gabrielle Grace Gonzalez, Lorraine Rodriguez, Vanessa Rodriguez, and Rianna Gonzalez, great-grandchild, Leah Loren Esquivel, numerous nephews and nieces who fondly referred to her as "Favorite Aunt Soyla".



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30th, 1-9pm, with a rosary at 7 pm. Visitation will continue Friday, May 31st, from 9am-1: 30 pm at McCaleb Funeral Home Chapel. Mass will be celebrated by Father Francisco Solis on Friday, May 31st, 2 pm, at St. Joan Catholic Church in Weslaco. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.



Serving as pallbearers will be David Fuentes, Dominic Reyna, Ezequiel Reyna III, Justin Campos, John Valencia, Ryan Gonzalez, Cody Rodriguez, Noah Daniel Gonzalez, and Jose Rolando Fuentes.