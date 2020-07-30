San Benito - SSgt. Heriberto "Beto" Rivas, Jr., 70, passed away on July 22, 2020 after brief illness. He was born to the late Heriberto Rivas, Sr. and Angela Lopez on March 31, 1950 on the Cuatro Milpas Ranch (Delmita, Texas).
Heriberto proudly served in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a combat veteran having served in the 196th Light Infantry Brigade of Americal Division in the Republic of Vietnam, 1969-1970. He later served in the U. S. Army Reserve at Rio Grande City for twenty years until his retirement.
Heriberto was a member of the Board of the San Benito Conjunto Hall of Fame. He was a dedicated member of the San Benito High School Quarterback Club, the SBHS Band Booster Club, the Vietnam Veterans Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Disable Veterans of America. His veteran friends knew Beto as "The General".
He was a devout Catholic and member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in San Benito, the church where he and his wife, Consuelo, exchanged wedding vows on March 21, 1975.
Beto was an avid angler and hunter. Nevertheless, he found great satisfaction in volunteering of his time and helping those in need. He gave his all without hesitation.
He was a former employee of W.T. Liston, Co. where he worked for 19 years as a truck driver. Heriberto was preceded in death by parents, Heriberto, Sr. and Angela L. Rivas; brother, Viterbo Rivas, sister, Janie Rivas; father-in-law, Manuel Almaguer; mother-in-law, Concha Rodriguez.
Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Consuelo L. Rivas; children, Mary Jane (Juan Salas) Rodriguez, Heriberto (Isabel Rodriguez) Rivas III, Connie R. (Valentino) Longoria, and Lupita Marie Rivas; grandchildren, Frank, Angel, Chris, Jazmine, Hannah, Camila, Roel, Nicholas, George, Christina C. Rivas, Parker Longoria and Rudy Longoria; great-grandchildren, Luis, Anabell, William, and Scarlet Rivas.
The Rivas family will receive friends and relatives at San Benito Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Full military honors will be rendered to Staff Sergeant Rivas at 6:00 p.m. by a detail of volunteers from Brownsville VFW Post 2035. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m.
Honoring Beto's wishes, funeral services will conclude on Thursday evening.
Heriberto Rivas III, Frank Rivas, Christopher Rivas, William Rivas, Aaron Sauceda, and Lupe Hernandez will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
.