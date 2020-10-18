McAllen - There are no words that can be written to appropriately memorializeStacey Ann Morris.Stacey was born on July 15, 1960 to her loving parents Lyle Linn and Barbara Hagens in McAllen, Texas.She went to Heaven on October 15, 2020. We are sure that it was a glorious occasion to see her parents, grandparents, and her precious son Kristofer Bryan Palmer.Stacey spent her youth in Pharr, Texas. She was raised in the Pharr Church of Christ, and claimed Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a young girl. She attended PSJA schools and graduated in 1977. She was Head Cheerleader and Football Sweetheart. Her entire life was an adventure and she always had an animal of some sort by her side or in her pocket!Hard working and focused on building her family, Stacey married the love of her life, Randy Morris in 1987. Together they raised their sons, Kevin Linn Palmer (Kelli) and Kristofer Bryan Palmer. Whether they were fishing at the beach, or playing 'trucks' in a sand pile, Stacey always found a way to make things fun and happy. The most fun she ever had was with her husband, her boys, and especially her grandchildren. She adored her granddaughter, Kearstan Elaine known as "her Laney Bear". And the twins from heaven- Mason Thomas & Gavin Daniel. Oh, how she loved them.Stacey loved to go to Las Vegas. She ALWAYS won! She had a knack for knowing which machine would "talk to her". She loved to watch Celine Dion in concert, eating great food, and she loved sharing all of the fun with her brother, Richard Linn, and her 2 sisters, Genie Oldenburg (Charlie) and Melissa Wiley (Brian). Her numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews, and her precious God Daughters Lindsey and Jade were the center of her life. She had so much love to give. She always made us laugh. She had a wicked quick sense of humor and a belly laugh that could make you double over. She was so funny. She was an excellent cook. She had signature dishes that only "Aunt Stacey" could make. From her famous 'Greasy Green Beans' to Kevin's favorite Chicken Spaghetti, she always knew how to make it just right.Working side by side with her brother Richard, they continued the family business at Central Ready-Mix Concrete and Diamond Back Transport. Together, they were a force to be reckoned with. They fought but, they loved. They were as close as siblings could ever be. She loved him and, he so loved her. Her work family was just that- her family. Whether it was someone who drove a truck or crunched the numbers, she loved ALL of them. Working with her Aunt and Uncle, Ricky and Florence Blaylock, made her life fun every day she walked through door. Especially at lunch time. Florence was her "Partner in Crime"!Stacey was one of the most generous, considerate, and thoughtful persons you could have ever met. Lindsey said, "She just made everyone's life better." There was an occasion when a man asked to borrow $100 from her. She asked what it was for and he said it was to buy his wife a 25th wedding anniversary gift. She explained that she and her husband had been married for over 30 years and how wonderful it was to be with your soul mate. So, she said yes and asked him, "what are you going to get her?'. "I want to buy her something as beautiful as the necklace you have on, she would love it." There was no way that man was going to get that necklace for $100 dollars. She knew it. So, she took it off her neck, along with the matching earrings, and put them in his hand. She looked him in the eyes with that sweet Stacey smile and said, "Here you go- why don't you use the money for dinner. You don't have to pay me back."That was Stacey. She would do anything for anyone and she never ever bragged about a thing. She loved her purses and matching shoes. She loved her jewelry and her bling. Her home always smelled amazing and her hair was always shiny. Her pantry was always orderly with specific snacks and treats for everyone. Her nails were always done and she always wore her wedding ring. Oh, how she loved her animals! Her beloved Pearl is in the photo with her. She loved her sci-fi movies and her Ann Rule books. She LOVED MacKenzie Childs and her Vornado fans. She never bought just one of anything, she always made sure she had plenty to share.But most of all, Stacey loved her Lord, husband and kids. She was a sincerely devoted wife and mother. She loved Randy so very much. Stacey and Randy enjoyed 'being alone but, being alone together'. Both private, quiet, and so deeply in love after all these years.Stacey will be remembered on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Christian Fellowship Church,2201 Trenton Rd, McAllen, TX 78504 at 10am with a visitation starting at 9am. Interment will be following the service at Roselawn Cemetery where she will rest next to her beloved son, Kristofer.Instead of flowers, please donate in Stacey's honor to Sunny Glen Children's Home-2385 W Expy 83, San Benito, TX 78586.In closing please be kind to someone. Smile at someone. Forgive someone. Reach out to someone you haven't seen or talked to in a while. Hug someone. Be there for someone. Love and kindness. That's the best way to remember our dear, sweet precious Stacey.