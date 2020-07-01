Stanley T. Zarzecki
1933 - 2020
Edinburg - Stanley T. Zarzecki, 87 of Pharr, TX, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Hospital. Born February 1, 1933 in Illinois, he was the son of Stanley and Helen Zarzecki.

He received a degree in philosophy from St. Paul's Seminary in St. Paul, MN and a Masters degree in Latin from St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO. He spent many years teaching Latin in Illinois and later in Sugar Land, TX. He is fondly remembered by former students as "Mr. Z." After 20 years with Ft. Bend ISD, Stanley retired in 2005.

Known for his dry sense of humor, Stanley was a fun-loving, kind and caring man, who loved to travel, Notre Dame football, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheri Zarzecki; two sisters, Helen Waters, Wichita Falls, TX, Ann Marie Fowler, Seneca, MO; three brothers, Frank (Carol) Zarzecki, Maryville, IL, Joe (Judy) Zarzecki, Swansea, IL and Ed (Patty) Collinsville, IL; as well as a large extended family and many loving friends.

Stanley was predeceased by his parents and brother, Tom Zarzecki.

Graveside services are planned for July 2, at 3:00 at Valley Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life Memorial is tentatively planned for February 1, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests a donation to the charity of their choice in his memory.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
