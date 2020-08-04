1/1
Stephen Cowan
McAllen - Stephen Cowan, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 66. Stephen was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and spent most of his childhood in Evergreen, Colorado. As a young man, he served as a Combat Engineer and Staff Sergeant in the United States Army, where he learned the value of hard work, stewardship, and attention to detail. His military service included travel throughout the world, including to Germany and Iran. After serving his country, Stephen was honorably discharged from the military and made his way to South Texas where, as a skilled carpenter, dedicated himself to a career in construction.

Steve exemplified the values and traits learned while serving his country and instilled those virtues in his children. His passion was his work and his family, and he remained dedicated to his children and devoted wife throughout. His family will remember him as a loving and thoughtful husband, father and grandfather with strong traditional values. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dora, his children, Valerie (David), Christopher (Bethany), and Nicole "Nicci" (Andrew); stepchildren, Christopher, David, and Damien (Delia); and grandchildren, Joaquin Calvillo, Lazaro Calvillo, Ana Calvillo, Teresita Calvillo, Maris Calvillo, and Micah Calvillo; Maddox Cowan, Kinley Cowan, and Cooper Cowan; Madison Yost and Marc Yost; Julian Tijerina, Katherine Tijerina, Kasey Tijerina, and Emily Tijerina. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Cowan and Joanne Lollar, and his brother Sandy.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Chapel service Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Interment of his cremated remains will take place at a later date.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
