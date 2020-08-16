San Antonio, TX - Stephen "Steve" Robinson was born in Northridge California on January 16, 1965 and left us to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas, after a hard fought battle with COVID.



Steve went to Memorial High School, graduating in 1983. After graduation he moved to San Antonio and was self-employed in the car industry. Steve was an avid Elvis Presley fan, and was often told he resembled Elvis because of his long black hair. Steve was a loving brother, the youngest of five children. He had a great smile and an infectious personality. Steve is described as a gentle soul, always friendly and respectful towards others. Steve was a father and recently became a grandfather. He will greatly be missed by his loved ones and all others who had the privilege to know him. Steve will be remembered as a caring person, with a great heart, a beautiful smile and always having that, don't give up attitude. He was a young man full of love.



He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Marroun, his son Stevie Robinson, and granddaughter Rose Marroun. He will be missed by his family, brother George and Carol Robinson along with their daughter Kimberly Stocker, her children Michael and Amber Stocker, brother Eddie Robinson and Loretta Robinson, and children Eddie Robinson Jr and Charis Rosario, brother Richard and Dalia Robinson their daughter Mariah Robinson, Oscar and sister Rebecca Robinson-Villafuerte, along with their children Richie Villafuerte, Mihsha Villafuerte and Nicholas Villafuerte, Anias Villafuerte and his relatives in California and Mexico. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Gloria Robinson and his Father, George Robinson, Sr. May He Rest In Peace.



