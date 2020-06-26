Kansas City, Missouri - Stephen Whitehouse, 69, of Pharr, TX, formerly of Davenport, IA; passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials in Stephen's name may be made to the Shriner's Hospital. There will be a luncheon at the Elks Lodge 4400 W Central Park Ave, Davenport, IA 52804, at 12pm on Saturday, June 20th.
Stephen was born on October 12, 1950 to Thomas "Irv" and Barbara Whitehouse in Farmer City, IL. He graduated from West High School in 1969. He was united in marriage to Carol Lynn Stoffers on February 7, 1970; she preceded him in death in 1997. He later married Janie Garza in 2009; she passed away in 2014. Stephen worked at Priester Construction for 42 years before retiring in 2011. He was an active member of the Kaaba Shriners, the Elks Club, and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Stephen loved to golf, fish, grill (when he wasn't distracted by talking), and dancing down in Texas.
Those left to honor Stephen's memory are his children: Michelle (Peter) Sird, Tammy Whitehouse, Timothy (Jeanne Sindt) Whitehouse, and Stephanie (Jason Collins) Whitehouse; grandchildren: Zachary, Richie, Jacob, Hunter, and Lilly; brother Thomas (Toni) Whitehouse; and his fiance Deborah Reiser. He was preceded in death by his wives Carol and Janie and his parents.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date for all of Stephen's Winter Texan Friends.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 26, 2020.